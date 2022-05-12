Lagos to begin construction of Badagry port soon — Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Government has said plans have reached an advanced stage to begin the construction of Badagry Seaport.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made the disclosure in Lagos recently at the ‘All Markets Conference 2022’ organised by the Ndigboamaka Progressive (Markets) Association. The theme of the conference was ‘Development and sustainability of the nation’s economy.’

Sanwo-Olu promised that the construction of the new seaport at Lekki would be completed before the end of 2022.

“The government will start the construction of Badagry port very soon. For the Badagry port, we have already secured land and we are only waiting for the FEC approval to commence work,” he said.

The governor gave an assurance that work would be completed on the Mile 2-Badagry road before the end of 2022.

Sanwo-Olu advised traders to be careful over fire disasters, especially during the dry season, stressing that fire outbreaks occur more between October and March of each year.





