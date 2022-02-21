Lagos to become medical tourism hub ― Obafemi Hamzat

Lagos State deputy governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, has disclosed that plans are ongoing by the state government to develop a Medical Park in the state to attract medical tourists and make Lagos a Medical Tourism Hub in the sub-region.

Hamzat made this known at the weekend in Ikeja while speaking at the Launch of Duchess Royal Medical Check-Up, an exclusive 3-day Comprehensive Total Body Health Screening and Wellness Programme packaged in collaboration with the Lagos Marriot Hotel.

Citing the National Association of Residential Doctors (NARD), the deputy governor stated that about N576 billion ($1.2 billion) is lost to medical tourism yearly in Nigeria, saying this intervention was one attempt to stem the ugly tide.

According to him, taking such a step will make Nigeria grab a large slice of the global medical tourism market size, primarily driven by the increased demand for cheap treatment for various diseases available in the developing countries, which was estimated at USD 102.6 billion in 2020.

Speaking further, Dr Hamzat added that to redress the wave of outbound medical tourism, the state government had continued to commit funding to the health sector in ensuring universal coverage for which quality is an essential component.

The deputy governor emphasized that the improvements include not just the physical structures of the health facilities but also the provision of specialized care, improving the capacity of health workers and incorporating quality improvement processes.

“As a responsible government, we do understand and acknowledge the important role that the private sector plays and therefore we are delighted with this ground-breaking partnership between Duchess International Hospital and the Lagos Marriot Hotel.

“As a responsive government, “Lagos State government has over time created an enabling environment for private health establishment through the Office of Public-Private Partnership (PPP) and Office of Sustainable Development Goals and Investment; and therefore it is our belief and hope that such relationships will help to propel the state towards becoming an attractive destination for medical service provision and reduction in medical tourism,” Hamzat stated.

The deputy governor, while noting that the collaboration potentially would open windows of opportunity for those who regularly seek the service overseas and provide the opportunity to save the much-needed foreign exchange usually committed to such activities, encourage them to strive to guarantee that quality was maintained during their process and ensures that financial barriers were minimized.

Chairman, Duchess International Hospital, Dr Yemi Onabowale, earlier in his speech, disclosed that the hospital was positioned to deliver clinical excellence and hospitality service with the aim to provide medical attention people go overseas for.

“The Duchess Medical Check-Up programme is aimed at reversing medical tourism in the country and restoring trust and confidence by providing strong clinical governance. It combines excellence in healthcare with a unique experience of hospitality and offers the reassurance of a robust clinical assessment with maximum flexibility and convenience,” he said.

Onabowale, therefore, thanked the Lagos State government for the support so far enjoyed by the hospital.

Also in his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of the hospital, Dr Adetokunbo Shitta-Bey, disclosed that the Duchess Medical Check-Up and Wellness Programme was an in-depth and comprehensive health and wellness evaluation, comprising a 3-day full-body medical assessment and complete clinical evaluation in the environment and comfort of Duchess Royal Suites.

He added that the programme entails the use of the most advanced testing technology and specialized medical expertise to deliver the best clinical outcomes on behalf of the clients based on their lifestyle, age and complete medical history.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE