Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, signed the N115 billion 10-year 15.25 per cent Series 1 Bond issuance due in 2033 and the N19. 815 million seven-year 14.675 per cent fixed return forward-Ijarah Lease Sukuk due in 2030 under the N1 trillion debt and hybrid issuance, assuring that his administration would ensure that the funds were well utilized for the development of the state.

The governor gave this commitment while speaking at a brief ceremony held at Lagos House, Ikeja to launch the bond, saying that proceeds from the issuance would be used to finance priority projects aimed at improving the state’s infrastructure and fostering economic growth, in line with the state’s THEMES Agenda.

According to the governor, who described the signing as another milestone in his administration’s commitment to delivering infrastructural, economic, and societal progress to the people of the state, proceeds from the Bond and Sukuk will enable various MDAs to execute respective projects that have been pre-inspected by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

“Today is another significant day in Lagos State, with us reaching another milestone in our commitment to deliver infrastructural, economic, and societal progress to the people of our great and excellent State. As I renew my mandate in the coming days, these two issuances – which we will be allotted today – will provide the impetus for my administration to further drive our THEMES Agenda.

“Proceeds from the Bond and Sukuk will enable various MDAs – including the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Office of Drainage and Water Resources – to execute respective projects that have been pre-inspected by the Securities and Exchange Commission,” said.

Sanwo-Olu added that the proceeds from these issuances would not only drive infrastructure development, but also stimulate economic growth, foster job creation, and enhance the quality of life for all Lagosians, noting that his administration’s objective was to create an environment that attracts local and foreign investors, spurring economic activities that would benefit every Lagosian.

“Our objective is to create an environment that attracts local and foreign investors, spurring economic activities that will benefit every citizen of Lagos State.

“I am extremely proud of the performance and accomplishments of the Lagos State Finance Team over the last four years. Under the leadership of Mr Rabiu Olowo and the strong support of Mrs Alake Sanusi (Permanent Secretary, Lagos Debt Management Office) (DMO) and Team DMO, Lagos State has charted (and will continue to chart) new financing frontiers through the issuance of new instruments and the disciplined use of the domestic debt capital markets,” he said.

He applauded the efforts of the Federal Ministry of Finance and Debt Management Office, Nigeria for the feat recorded, saying the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had been of immense support to the state government.

The governor equally appreciated the investing community for consistently believing in the tremendous opportunities in the state and the state government efforts to elevate the socio-economic positioning of all Lagos residents.

He further assured that assure that the state government remained resolute in its dedication to cross-sectoral infrastructure development, progress, accountability, and good governance.





“Our appreciation also goes to the investing community for consistently believing in the tremendous opportunities in our state, our discipline, and our efforts to elevate the socio-economic positioning of all Lagos residents.

“Once again, I extend my sincere appreciation to every one of you for contributing to the success of the transactions and taking the time to attend this event.

“As we move forward together, I assure you that the Lagos State Government remains resolute in its dedication to cross-sectoral infrastructure development, progress, accountability, and good governance,” he said.

