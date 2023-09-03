The Association of Lagos Titled Chiefs, a non-political association of honorary chiefs and prominent members of the Lagos Community, has expressed concern over the increase in cases of attacks by traffic robbers in some parts of the state and especially at the traffic light junctions on the Island.

The Association expressed this concern in a statement issued after the end of its August meeting and signed by its General Secretary, Chief Olawumi Gasper, just as the body noted and appreciated the recent launch of a Special Operation codenamed: “Operation Flush” to curb the high incidence of traffic robberies in Lagos metropolis with remarkable results.

The Association has, however, pledged to support the Lagos State Police Command through amplifying its demands to the state government for a safer Lagos.

The titled Chiefs, while pledging their support, noted that the Police seemed helpless as traffic robbers continued to have a field day even in broad daylight, leaving motorists and commuters with harrowing tales of occupants robbed of their belongings.

The Association commended the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Isaac Omohunwa for his humility, warm heartedness and prioritizing the welfare of his officers and men, calling on him and his officers to strive to restore the enduring spirit of Lagos-resilient, hopeful, and ever-vigilant.

Besides, the titled Chiefs also called state police command “to increase motorcycle and vehicular patrols, particularly during peak traffic hours, to be integrated with advanced technological solutions such as surveillance cameras, which can help track and apprehend these criminals.”

“We note the unique and complex security issues in the Lagos Police Command, especially with demography and socio-economic interplays combining to pose challenges to policing the state and the Association resolved to call on the Lagos Police Command to infuse more intelligence-led, citizen-driven and operational proactive policing, inter-agency synergy with the Military, State Security Services and others to address the increasing rise in traffic robberies and other security challenges in Lagos Metropolis,” the Association said.

Speaking further, the body called on Lagos residents to support the Lagos Police Command by continuously reporting traffic robbery incidents and any other suspicious activities immediately at the nearest police station, to help the command for better performance.

The titled Chiefs, while noting the role of Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) in facilitating safety and security in the state, equally called on other private sector stakeholders to support in funding this security initiative, just as they enjoined the state government “to help build capability in cutting-edge security technologies in line with the administration’s security and governance pillar, for a 21st Century economy.”

“The Association also called for the continuous review of the current security architecture and the design of more drastic strategies and action plans for an effective crackdown on traffic robberies in the metropolis. A more dynamic police response to the escalating crisis, requiring both aerial and ground-level surveillance must be adopted,” the titled Chiefs demanded.

