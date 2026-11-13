Lagos Theatre Festival to feature 20 plays this weekend

The 2026 Lagos International Theatre Festival (LITF) enters its main performance weekend today, bringing together theatre practitioners and performers from Nigeria and other countries for a showcase of 20 productions at the MUSON Centre, Lagos.

The festival, founded by Nigerian theatre producer and filmmaker Bolanle Austen-Peters, which began on November 9, continues today, Saturday, November 14, with a series of theatrical performances as part of its weeklong programme ending on November 15.

This year’s edition is themed ‘The Masks We Wear’, with the campaign statement ‘The Stage Is Everywhere’, exploring the different identities people assume and the roles they play in everyday life.

The festival’s programme features productions across several performance spaces, including Shell Hall, AGIP Hall, The LITF Stage, La Scala, KAP Hub and OUIDA.

Some of the productions scheduled for the main performance weekend include Queen Idia of Benin, Grip Am, Ije Awele, Story Story, Under The Mango Tree, Lagos Love Letters, African Uninterrupted 2, tHERapy and Behind Closed Doors.

The programme also features international productions, including Under The Mango Tree from Canada and Tristia: Blood Bird from Norway, alongside works from Nigerian theatre practitioners.

Speaking on the festival’s vision, Festival Director Vanessa Jev said the programme was designed to showcase the diversity of Nigerian theatre while creating opportunities for international cultural exchange.

The activities began on November 9 with Theatre Meets Food, an event hosted by celebrity chef Hilda Baci, bringing together food, theatre and members of Lagos’s creative community.

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Other activities include Embassy Nights, organised in collaboration with the British and American embassies on November 10 and 11, as well as Conversations and Culture, featuring discussions and masterclasses on issues affecting the creative industries.

The festival’s founder, Austen-Peters, is known for her contributions to Nigerian theatre and film through productions that explore the country’s history, culture and social experiences.

Her works include Saro the Musical, Moremi the Musical, Fela and the Kalakuta Queens and Death and the King’s Horseman.

The festival provides a platform for established and emerging theatre practitioners to present their works, engage with international creatives and connect with audiences through live performances.

At a time when Nigerian entertainment conversations are largely dominated by music and film, the festival also offers an opportunity to draw attention to theatre and its contribution to the country’s creative industry.

With 20 productions scheduled across different performance spaces, the festival is expected to attract theatre enthusiasts, industry professionals and members of the public interested in live entertainment.