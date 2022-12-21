Lagos teens trained on board games to promote education in rural communities 

No fewer than 50 children and teens in Lagos State have benefited from life mentorship through UnscrableD project which aimed at using Scrabble to expand children’s intellectual ability.

The project which was organised by Peter Daniel Scrabble Club and Academy (PEDSCA), a board gaming organisation focused on developing board games in African rural communities, empowered children at General Paints Settlement at Abraham Adesanya, Ajah, in Lagos State with critical thinking through Scrabble games.

Ebuka Alumona, the co-founder at PEDSCA, explained that the project was targeted at receding opportunities for children from low-income areas to access mentorship and development communities/platforms.

He stated further that the project which lasted for 5 months and co-implemented with Africans Build Africa with funding from the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Temple of Praise Parish, aimed at unveiling potential while maintaining an exciting learning environment that empowers young Nigerians in the settlement with the mental capacity to dream big and achieve their aspirations beyond all limits.

According to him, PEDSCA as an organisation was motivated to create an alternative platform for the learning and development of kids in underserved African communities.

“We’ve seen that playing scrabble can be very beneficial for growing kids through one of our projects, scrabble to the village which was implemented in Durumi IDP camp early in 2022. We partnered with Africans Build Africa to carry out a similar project in Ajah solely because of the evident result from the previous projects,” he said.

Speaking on the impacts of the project, Alumona stated that majorly, kids who found learning tedious and boring have found excitement in it at the end of the project, adding that over 100 individuals including institutions also benefited indirectly from the project.

He added: “There are also academic improvements in their classrooms and behavioural changes all pointing to a positive direction.”