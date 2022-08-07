Lagos teachers honour Gbajabiamila, Sanwo-Olu for education intervention projects

Latest News
By Kehinde Akintola - Abuja
Lagos teachers honour Gbajabiamila, Sanwo-Olu is doing well, Gbajabiamila hails Sanwo-Olu, Sanwo-Olu, Lagos, traffic will improve around Allen Avenue

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, has been conferred with the award of the Outstanding Supporting Personality for Education Sector by the Lagos State wing of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT).

The award was in recognition of Gbajabiamila’s efforts in supporting the education sector by attracting many projects that would better the sector among other interventions.

The Speaker was conferred with the award alongside other personalities at the Lagos NUT’s first edition of its annual lectures and award series.

The edition, with the theme, ‘Development Through Education – Learning and Livelihood’, was held in Lagos at the weekend.

Speaking at the event, the NUT Lagos Wing Chairman, Comrade Akintoye Hassan, said Gbajabiamila and the other personalities were recognised and awarded for their support toward educating the populace, especially the children.

He said the event was a platform to advance the cause of education, promote critical stakeholders’ engagement and commitment and bring together thought leaders to ventilate ideas on the education sector.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Hassan noted that the essence of the theme was to provide an opportunity for senior government officials, academics, policymakers, investors and bankers, among others for intellectual and other interventions so as to bridge the gap of the falling education standard.

Other awards conferred at the event were the Noble award for Education Development on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, in recognition of outstanding provision and support to the education sector as well as the Outstanding Brand Support for Education Sector award on the Mainstreet Microfinance Bank in recognition of outstanding brand support to education.

There was also the Lifetime Leadership in Education conferred on Comrade Michael Alogba Olukoya in recognition of outstanding lifetime leadership in the education sector.

Hon. Gbajabiamila was represented at the event by Hon Kabir Lawal Olajide of the Lagos State Service Commission.

Alleged Certificate Forgery: Court Grants Order Of Substituted Service On Tinubu

Lagos teachers honour Gbajabiamila, Sanwo-Olu for education intervention projects


Expose Killers Of 6 Nigeriens In South East — Buhari

Lagos teachers honour Gbajabiamila, Sanwo-Olu for education intervention projects

100% Natural Solution To Finally End Premature Ejaculation, IncreasesSmall Cucumber and Bedtime Lasting Power in 7days... CLICK HERE TO GET IT (Before It Disappears!!!)

You might also like
Latest News

Rail Line project: Sanwo-Olu reaffirms completion by first quarter of 2023

Latest News

Don’t gag the media, Sanwo-Olu tells politicians, public officers

Latest News

Gbajabiamila comes under fire for posting lecture pictures at Harvard University

Latest News

APC govs: Sanwo-Olu, Akeredolu, Fayemi hold crucial talks with Wike in Port Harcourt

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More