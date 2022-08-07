Lagos teachers honour Gbajabiamila, Sanwo-Olu for education intervention projects

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, has been conferred with the award of the Outstanding Supporting Personality for Education Sector by the Lagos State wing of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT).

The award was in recognition of Gbajabiamila’s efforts in supporting the education sector by attracting many projects that would better the sector among other interventions.

The Speaker was conferred with the award alongside other personalities at the Lagos NUT’s first edition of its annual lectures and award series.

The edition, with the theme, ‘Development Through Education – Learning and Livelihood’, was held in Lagos at the weekend.

Speaking at the event, the NUT Lagos Wing Chairman, Comrade Akintoye Hassan, said Gbajabiamila and the other personalities were recognised and awarded for their support toward educating the populace, especially the children.

He said the event was a platform to advance the cause of education, promote critical stakeholders’ engagement and commitment and bring together thought leaders to ventilate ideas on the education sector.

Hassan noted that the essence of the theme was to provide an opportunity for senior government officials, academics, policymakers, investors and bankers, among others for intellectual and other interventions so as to bridge the gap of the falling education standard.

Other awards conferred at the event were the Noble award for Education Development on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, in recognition of outstanding provision and support to the education sector as well as the Outstanding Brand Support for Education Sector award on the Mainstreet Microfinance Bank in recognition of outstanding brand support to education.

There was also the Lifetime Leadership in Education conferred on Comrade Michael Alogba Olukoya in recognition of outstanding lifetime leadership in the education sector.

Hon. Gbajabiamila was represented at the event by Hon Kabir Lawal Olajide of the Lagos State Service Commission.

