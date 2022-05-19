Lagos teacher wins two national awards in three years

Three years after winning the Best Presidential Teacher Award of the Year, Mrs Agnes Elusakin, principal of the Community Junior Secondary School, a Lagos State-owned school, in Ikorodu, has won the ‘National Productivity Order of Merit Award.’

She was conferred with the new honour alongside other Nigerians including the Chairman of Globacom, Mike Adenuga; Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Dr Akin Abayomi; the late Dr Ameyo Stella Adadevoh, who died from the Ebola virus and the Secretary to the Federal Government, Mr Boss Mustapha, among others, by President Muhammadu Buhari at this year’s National productivity award ceremony held in Abuja, last Thursday.

Mrs Elusakin was a classroom teacher at the Oriwu Senior Model College, Ikorodu, in 2019 when she won the Best Presidential Teacher Award of the Year. She was at that period rewarded by the Federal Government with a brand new car and a certificate and by the Lagos State Government with a three-bedroom apartment two years after.

By this development, Mrs Elusakin has, within three years, won two different Federal Government awards, the feats that are rare in history among Nigerian teachers.

The National Productivity Award, according to President Buhari, was designed to stimulate productivity consciousness, reward innovation, dedication and hardwork among Nigerians across fields of endeavours.

Expressing happiness over Mrs Elusakin’s new honour, the Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, said in a statement made available to newsmen by the Head of Public Affairs unit of the ministry, Mr Ganiu Lawal, that the award recipient had really done the state proud with the honour.

She described Mrs Elusakin as a committed, resilient and dedicated teacher, noting that her contribution to the teaching profession and the education sector even beyond Lagos State is acknowledged.

On her part, the award recipient, attributed the achievement to God for granting her the enablement and thanked the state government for providing the platform.

She said that she was particularly grateful that the state government recognised her contribution to education development and had consequently recommended her to the president for the national honour.

She promised to work harder as to further move the sector forward.