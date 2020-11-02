Lagos taskforce warns motorists over violations of traffic laws

Lagos State Environmental and Special Offenses (Enforcement) Unit (Taskforce) has warned motorists in the state contravening the State Transport Reformed Law of 2018 to desist forthwith or face the wrath of the Law.

Chairman of the Agency, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, gave this warning on Monday, in a release made available to newsmen, vowing that the enforcement unit and other relevant Agencies in the state were determined to enforce the Law on recalcitrant motorists who contravened any section.

“All motorists, including private car owners, are hereby warned to henceforth desist from all forms of traffic obstructions, driving against traffic (one-way) and plying on BRT corridors,” Egbeyemi warned.

“It is disheartening to observe that commercial bus drivers and private car owners are in the habit of disobeying all road signs and signals in contravention to the traffic law thereby causing an impediment to free vehicular traffic across the State,” he added.

Egbeyemi also cautioning commercial tricycle and motorcyclist operators to stop plying restricted routes as anyone caught would be penalised in accordance with the stipulated Law, declared that the Enforcement Unit of the Agency would arrest any motorist caught disobeying the Traffic Law in the state.

He, however, enjoined the general public to be law-abiding and report any noticeable security breach around them via Lagos State Toll – free lines 112 or 767.

