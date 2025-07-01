Lagos taskforce demolishes 1,786 shanties in one year, lists other achievements

The Chairman, Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Enforcement Unit (Taskforce), CSP Adetayo Akerele, has said that in a bid to ensure environment sanitation of the entire state, the agency demolished no fewer than 1,786 shanties in the last one year.

According to him, the shanties were demolished in locations including Ogombo, White Sand, Mile 2, Fagba, Epe, Oworonshoki and Agege Local Government Area, among others.

Briefing newsmen on the achievement of the Taskforce under his leadership in the last one year, he said the evacuation of these shanties had restored order and mitigated health and security risks in those communities.

Reeling out his scorecard between June 2024- June 2025, Akerele said that the agency’s operational record for the past year demonstrated significant progress in enforcement and compliance efforts across the state, in alignment with the THEMES Plus agenda of the Lagos State Government. According to him, 14,087 criminal suspects were arrested across black spots such as Oshodi, Mushin, Iju Ishaga Railway, Lagos Island, Mainland, Ikoyi, Obalende and Marina, adding that after thorough screening, 1,287 suspects were released; 12,999 were arraigned resulting in a marked reduction in criminal activities in these areas.

On vehicle enforcement, he said that 1,019 vehicles impounded from Victoria Island, Apapa, Ikeja, Agege Motor Road, and other key areas , adding that two vehicles were forfeited to the state through court orders. In the period under review, the chairman of the Lagos Taskforce said that 418 hawkers and traders were arrested in areas like Ikeja, Obalende, Ikoyi, Eko Hotel Axis, and Ipaja, while goods were confiscated, leading to improved public safety and urban order. According to him, 16,625 motorcycles were impounded in the year under review, saying that this represented a significant increase from 6,915 which were impounded in 2023 and early 2024. “Key enforcement zones included 2nd Rainbow, Festac, Badagry Expressway, Lagos Island, Ikeja, Agege, Iyana Iba, Apapa, and Ipaja.

“This aligns with the state’s ongoing ban on commercial motorcycles on major highways and other restricted routes,” he said.

In continuation of the agency’s enforcement operation to rid the state of criminal elements, he explained that the agency launched in April,2025 Clean Up Enforcement operation at least twice a week during the wee hours of the day and embarked enforcement operation and arrest of miscreants, street urchins, hooligans, street traders, drug addicts and other suspected criminal elements in every nooks and crannies of the state.

During the clean up exercise, Akerele said that a total number of 2,276 were arrested, out of which 222 were screened, adding that 2,154 were charged to court.

Since the commencement of this exercise, he pointed out that sanity has been restored in all the areas to ensure safety and orderliness.

He also reeled out some of the initiatives embarked on to improve the welfare of his personnel and boost their morale.

He said the agency has been able to come up with the Safety Arena Relaxation Centre, improved health centre, newly renovated reception, and inaugurated table tennis tournament, among others.

“Safety Arena Relaxation Centre, first of its kind in any enforcement base in Nigeria, the nature of our work is highly demanding, both physically and mentally, and a well-equipped relaxation hub will greatly enhance staff welfare, morale, and for better preparation for tomorrow assignment

“Our upgraded health centre is now better equipped to serve officers and residents — because health and safety go hand in hand,” the chairman of Lagos Taskforce said.

“To promote unity, wellness, and team spirit within the agency, the inaugural Table Tennis Cup has been introduced as an internal departmental competition. This landmark event aims to encourage camaraderie among officers while celebrating sportsmanship and physical fitness within the ranks of our staff, men and officers,” he added.