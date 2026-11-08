Lagos Task Force arrests dismissed operative for allegedly extorting residents

A dismissed operative of the Lagos State Task Force on the Environment and Other Related Offences, popularly known as the Task Force, has been arrested for allegedly extorting unsuspecting members of the public.

The 36-year-old suspect, Adeyemo Olalekan, was reportedly using the agency’s name to seize motorcycles from unsuspecting riders and extort money from them.

The agency confirmed the suspect’s arrest in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, and made available to Tribune Online.

The Task Force said, “The Lagos State Task Force has apprehended another notorious impostor, identified as 36-year-old Adeyemo Olalekan, who allegedly paraded himself as a Task Force operative to unlawfully seize commercial motorcycles and extort unsuspecting operators across the state.”

The agency stressed that preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect was a former operative who had been dismissed from service several years ago over theft-related misconduct.

“Despite his dismissal, he allegedly continued to impersonate Task Force personnel, conducting illegal arrests and demanding huge sums of money from victims in exchange for the release of their motorcycles.”

According to the agency, “The suspect was arrested today following a tip-off received through the agency’s official hotlines.

“Operatives swiftly responded to the report and apprehended him while attempting to extort two commercial motorcycle operators whose motorcycles he had unlawfully impounded.”

The Task Force added, “One of the victims, who became suspicious of his activities, promptly contacted the Task Force and subsequently discovered that the suspect had long been dismissed from the agency. He had reportedly evaded arrest on several previous occasions before finally being apprehended.”

Speaking on the arrest, the Chairman of the Lagos State Task Force, CSP Adetayo Akerele, disclosed that the agency had been tracking several individuals involved in similar fraudulent activities following repeated complaints from members of the public.

He described the impostors as criminal elements who exploit the identity and authority of the Task Force to illegally apprehend motorcycle operators and negotiate financial settlements for the release of their motorcycles.

According to the agency, the suspect said his targets were usually brand-new Bajaj motorcycles or motorcycles with engine capacities below 200cc, particularly those operating on highways and other restricted routes.

He reportedly confessed that he would disguise himself as a genuine passenger, approach unsuspecting riders and pay their transport fares before suddenly revealing himself as a supposed enforcement officer.

He would then threaten to have their motorcycles crushed unless they paid him.

The suspect has since been arraigned before a court on three counts bordering on impersonation, extortion and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace.

He pleaded guilty to all three charges. The case was adjourned until December 16, 2026, for facts and sentencing, while the defendant was remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre.

CSP Akerele reiterated the agency’s determination to rid Lagos of individuals exploiting its identity to perpetrate criminal activities, stressing that there would be no hiding place for impostors, dismissed personnel, or anyone engaging in acts capable of bringing the agency into disrepute.