Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has unveiled an ambitious economic growth target of $1 trillion Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2052, declaring that his administration is laying the foundation for the state’s emergence as one of the world’s leading subnational economies.

Sanwo-Olu, who disclosed this at the fourth Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) Summit in Lagos, said the state had increased its budget from less than ₦700 billion when he assumed office in 2019 to ₦4.2 trillion, with a focus on shared prosperity, economic empowerment and job creation.

The summit, themed “Lagos Works: Building Africa’s Most Productive City,” provided an opportunity for the governor to outline his administration’s economic development strategy and highlight the role of institutional continuity in driving sustainable growth.

He described a productive city as one where workers generate higher economic value, businesses expand their customer base and households enjoy improved disposable incomes.

According to him, achieving these objectives requires sustained investment in economic infrastructure, institutional capacity, private sector partnerships and employment-generating initiatives.

“Guided by our T.H.E.M.E.S. Plus agenda, we have systematically scaled our financial capacity to accelerate this prosperity. From an operating budget below ₦700 billion when we assumed office, we are currently running a ₦4.2 trillion budget dedicated entirely to shared prosperity, strategic empowerment and aggressively reducing unemployment through enablers like the LSETF,” he said.

The governor described the $1 trillion GDP target as ambitious but achievable, adding that the state had commenced the foundational work required to attain the milestone.

“As the second-largest economy in Africa, Lagos is charting an ambitious yet achievable course towards a $1 trillion GDP by 2052. Achieving this milestone will position Lagos among the leading economic subnationals globally, and the foundational work required to reach that destination has already begun,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu also highlighted the importance of institutional continuity, citing the LSETF as an example of how successive administrations could build on existing programmes rather than abandon them.

He noted that the fund, established a decade ago, before his administration, had been deliberately strengthened and expanded under his leadership to improve access to finance for small businesses and stimulate employment.

According to him, the intervention has recorded a loan repayment rate of 95 per cent, disbursed funds to more than 20,000 small businesses and created over 320,000 jobs, while safeguarding another 173,000 jobs.

The Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Mr Akinyemi Ajigbotafe, said the state had impacted more than 6,500 graduates and generated over 200,000 jobs through strategic wealth creation and employment initiatives since 2023.

He said the Sanwo-Olu administration remained committed to making employment opportunities accessible, sustainable and inclusive, particularly through programmes designed to equip young people with practical workplace experience.

Ajigbotafe identified the Graduate Internship Placement Programme (GIPP) as one of the flagship interventions bridging the gap between academic qualifications and the demands of the labour market.

He also described the Lagos State Job Fair as a major employment facilitation platform, noting that the 2025 and subsequent editions had brought together more than 300 organisations and thousands of job seekers.

The commissioner said the ministry had intensified efforts to promote entrepreneurship and strengthen the capacity of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), artisans and tradesmen.

He disclosed that the government had equipped 800 artisans and 400 tradesmen across 60 trade associations with modern working tools.

The ministry had also facilitated the distribution of 1,425 Point of Sale (PoS) machines in partnership with Wembley Bank to expand digital financial inclusion and support participation in the growing digital economy.

In her remarks, the Executive Secretary of LSETF, Mrs Feyisayo Alayande, said the fund had disbursed more than ₦15 billion in loans to over 20,000 beneficiaries since its establishment 10 years ago.

She described the fund’s repayment performance of nearly 95 per cent as evidence that public sector financing could achieve commercial discipline while delivering measurable economic and social benefits.

“Every ₦100 entrusted to our entrepreneurs is repaid and redeployed to fuel the next business venture,” she said.

Alayande explained that the revolving financing model had enabled the fund to create more than 320,000 jobs directly and indirectly, while safeguarding approximately 173,000 others that might otherwise have been lost to economic pressures.

She added that the fund had also trained or connected more than 30,000 young people to employment opportunities and supported over 1,200 technology start-ups through its Lagos Innovates programme.