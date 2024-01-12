The Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the government is extending open arms to all, inviting those still on the fence to join the train of progressive governance.

Reacting to the Supreme Court ruling in a statement via his official X handle on Friday, January 12, 2023.

Sanwo-Olu has said that the Lagos government runs an inclusive government and does not claim a monopoly of ideas, as the Supreme Court verdict re-validates the trust and confidence of the people in his administration.

He wrote, “I’m grateful for the Supreme Court’s affirmation of my election as Governor of Lagos State.

“An affirmation that revalidates our people’s trust and confidence in our vision for a greater Lagos. Thank you all for your unwavering support.

“Like I always say, there are no victors and no vanquished. I invite those still on the fence to join our train of progressive governance. We run an inclusive government and do not claim a monopoly of ideas.

“@drobafemihamzat and I are privileged to have been elected to serve at this auspicious moment in the history of our state. Let’s continue working together to build a Lagos that thrives, progresses, and uplifts every resident.

“The journey continues, and our commitment remains steadfast.”

