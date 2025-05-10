Lagos: Somolu Muslim community denies opposing APC chairmanship candidate

The Muslim Community in Somolu Local Government Area of Lagos State has distanced itself from a purported letter rejecting the chairmanship candidate selected by the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the upcoming local government election.

In a video recorded at the Somolu Central Mosque, members of the community could be seen affirming their support for the party’s choice, stating: “We have not come for a fight. We are for peace. We support the choice of the party for the Chairmanship candidate of the APC in the ongoing primary election.”

The group also expressed disapproval of certain Muslim leaders allegedly behind the letter, saying: “We will not support some Muslim leaders who have not contributed to our welfare in the past.

“We are for peace and will not do anything to jeopardize the progress of the party in the state. Somolu Muslims are for peace.”

This development follows reports of a letter opposing the candidacy of Hon. Oluwarotimi Emmanuel Olowo, who is widely believed to be the preferred candidate of the APC for the position of Chairman in Somolu Local Government.

Hon. Olowo, a four-term member of the Lagos State House of Assembly from 2007 to 2023, is considered a seasoned politician with the requisite experience to advance development in the local government if elected.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE