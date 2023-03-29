Tola Adenubi

The Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) on Tuesday shut down Chiffy supermarket, located at No 3, Oduduwa Crescent GRA, Ikeja, for selling expired toothpaste and other household products.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the State agency said that its General Manager, Afolabi Solebo had earlier on Sunday responded and acted swiftly by visiting the supermarket following a tip-off from a Consumers Facebook post alerting the Agency and the public on the sales of the expired products at Chiffy Supermarket in GRA Ikeja.

Upon arrival at the supermarket, Solebo disclosed that the toothpaste and other products found in the store had no price tags and were all expired.

The LASCOPA General Manager added that the dates found on them were discovered to have expired in August 2022, November 2022, and January 2023 but were being sold to unsuspecting members of the public.

He said, in line with the THEMES Agenda of Mr Governor, such an act would not be tolerated in Lagos State, while he disclosed that the matter is already before a court of competent jurisdiction for prosecution.

Solebo who reiterated LASCOPA’s mandate of protecting the interest of consumers against expired, hazardous and substandard products, said that the supermarket would remain shut and placed under surveillance, while samples of the Products confiscated would be destroyed by the relevant Government Agency.

He added that the action became necessary to rid the State of all forms of unscrupulous and unfair trade practices and to further ensure the safety of consumers from the dangers of expired products which may lead to death without people knowing the cause.

He further stressed that the era of cheating and short-changing consumers in Lagos was over.

Solebo urged members of the public to always speak out if they find such an act that negates consumers’ safety.

