Lagos shuts 12 recreational centers over non-compliance with COVID-19 safety rules

The Lagos State Safety Commission has shut down 12 recreational centers on the Island over their non-compliance with the state government COVID-19 safety guidelines.

The affected facilities which were shut in an operation led by the Director General of the Commission include DNA Night Club, Buzz Bar, Silverfox, Cocoon, Westend Nightclub, Rumours, Lekki Waterside, Landmark Event Centre, The Wave Beach club amongst others.

According to the Director General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola in a statement, the facilities were shut for partying and violating the state’s guideline on COVID-19.

He reiterated that mass gatherings at restaurants, bars, cafes and public places without observing necessary safety guidelines will increase the spread of the virus.

The statement read: “The recalcitrant establishments who broke the government seal and continued partying will be charged to court once documentation has been properly processed.

He affirmed that the State Government is committed to curbing the spread of the virus and would leave no stone unturned to achieve this mandate.

During the earlier monitoring and enforcement drive carried out over the weekend starting December 19, 2020 other facilities such as Cubana Ikeja GRA, The Corner Lekki, 355 Restaurant and Night Club, Victoria Island amongst others were sealed.

He therefore urged the public to maintain and observe all the necessary safety precautions as they celebrate the Christmas holiday whilst remembering the reason for the season which bothers on sacrifice.

He maintained that people must take responsibility and urged all and sundry to co-operate with the government to effectively curtail the virus.”

