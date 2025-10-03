Lagos shippers association elects Odolo as President

The Shippers Association of Lagos State (SALS) has elected Nicodemus Olorunshola Odolo of Nisol Worldwide Investment as its new President, following a keenly contested election held in Lagos.

He takes over office from Barr. Leonard Ogamba, the former President of the association.

Odolo secured victory with nine votes, defeating Princess (Mrs.) Mulikat Fehintola Sanni of Mulifelong Motors, who polled two votes.

His emergence marks a new leadership era for SALS, as he pledged to reposition the association for greater impact in Nigeria’s maritime sector.

Other executives elected during the exercise include Mrs. Ngozi Modebelu of WACTAF Association, who became Vice President unopposed after Dr. Farinto Collins Kayode of Wealthy Honey Investment stepped down. Ganni Alli Shobande of Accessport Nigeria Ltd. was returned unopposed as Secretary General, while Wilson Osim of Dangote Industries Ltd. emerged unopposed as Financial Secretary. Also elected unopposed were Mr. Ike Nwago of Multifreight Nig. Ltd. as Publicity Secretary and Barr. Remigius Uche Odoh of Maritime and Commercial Law Partners, who administered the oath of office to the new executives.

The election was conducted under the supervision of Pastor Jonah Amata, who served as the Electoral and Returning Officer.

In his acceptance speech, Odolo expressed gratitude to members of the association for entrusting him with the leadership mandate, describing his victory as a “collective achievement” rather than a personal triumph. He reaffirmed his commitment to unity, promising to foster inclusiveness and collaboration among members.

“This victory belongs to all of us. It is testimony to the power of unity and cooperation, and I believe that together we can achieve great things,” Odolo said.

He unveiled part of his vision to strengthen SALS, pledging to take the association to national and international recognition where cargo owners will have a strong voice in maritime affairs.

Odolo further disclosed plans to tackle delays in cargo clearance at Nigerian ports, targeting a system that ensures consignments are released within 12 to 48 hours instead of months.

Acknowledging past divisions within the association, Odolo stressed the need for reconciliation and renewed harmony. “There may be different understandings concerning policies or issues, but when we sit together, we find unity. What happened this afternoon is proof of that unity,” he added.

The new President assured members that his administration would immediately engage critical maritime stakeholders, including shipping companies, terminal operators, truck owners, and freight forwarders, to drive reforms that would benefit cargo owners and the nation’s economy.

With the swearing-in of the new executives, members of SALS expressed optimism that the association would witness stronger cohesion and greater relevance under Odolo’s leadership.