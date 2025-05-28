Lagos shines as 4,169 teachers fail TRCN professional exam

The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), has released the results of the recently conducted Batch ‘A’ Professional Qualifying Examination (PQE), with Lagos State emerging as the leading state with an impressive pass rate of 80.0 per cent.

The results showed that 8,705 candidates representing 67.62 per cent of 12,874 candidates who sat for the examination passed, while a total of 4,169 representing 32.38 per cent of candidates that sat for the examination failed.

Registrar and Chief Executive of the Council, Dr. Ronke Soyombo announced the release of the results in a statement on Wednesday in November. The examination was conducted by the Council from May 15th to 17th May, 2025 nationwide.

The statement signed by the Director, Certification and Licensing,

Dr. Jacinta Ezeahurukwe, indicated that the examination encountered some challenges, including low digital skills among some teachers which affected their performance.

The statement read in part: “The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), under the leadership of Dr. Mrs. Ronke Soyombo, the Registrar/Chief Executive, is pleased to announce the release of the results of the recently conducted Batch ‘A’ Professional Qualifying Examination (PQE), which took place from May 15-17, 2025 nationwide.

“A total of 13,782 candidates registered for the examination, with 12,874 (93.4%) participated in the exam and 908 (6.6%) absent.

“The results showed that 8,705 candidates (67.62%) passed, while 4,169 (32.38%) failed.

“Notably, Lagos State emerged as the leading state with an impressive pass rate of 80.0%, followed by Edo State at 73.3% and Niger State at 69.2%, while the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) ranked fourth at 68.3%.

‘The examination encountered some challenges, including low digital skills among some teachers which affected their performance.

“To address these challenges, TRCN is working towards offering digital literacy training for teachers, curriculum guide and past questions online.

“All candidates who participated in the examination can check the status of their results online at www.fron.gov.ng or www.trcnigeria.ng or visit any of our TRCN State or Liaison Office. Successful candidates can proceed with processing their certificates and licenses,” it stated.

The Council informed the candidates and indeed the general public that the validity of the PQE examination results for certification is One (1) Year from the date of the publication.

Registrar of the Council, Soyombo, encouraged candidates who did not pass to equip themselves through ICT trainings and pedagogical upskills and register for the November batch.

“The Council is committed to supporting the growth and development of educators,” she stated.

