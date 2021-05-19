Lagos set to replace burnt Igbosere High Court with digitalized Courts

The Igbosere High Court which was burnt down during the EndSARS crisis would be replaced with six fully digitalized courts in Ikoyi.

Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN, who made this known during a ministerial news briefing revealed that the court would be relocated to Osborne Foreshore Estate, Ikoyi.

The AG also revealed that the digitalization of ten of the state’s courts is ongoing, adding that six of the fully digitalized courts would be ready by October.

Onigbanjo explained that this and ongoing state-wide construction and renovation of courts is part of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s efforts to enhance access to justice.

According to the AG, the facilities will provide “real-time transcripts solution services and fully-automated courts” in easing the workload of Judges.

He disclosed further that there is also an ongoing upgrade of the Ministry of Justice website and social media handles, as well as the introduction of Case Management Systems within the MoJ to improve efficiency.

Onigbanjo highlighted the MoJ’s efforts to boost law enforcement agencies’ performance by building statement recording/interrogation rooms for the police to enhance prosecution of cases.

The Igbosere High Court, the country’s oldest and most recognisable judicial building, was attacked on October 22 by hoodlums under the guise of the #EndSARS protest.

The criminals spent hours looting and vandalising vehicles, furniture, refrigerators, air conditioners, office equipment among others, before burning the entire court complex to the ground.

