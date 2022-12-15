Lagos sensitises vehicle inspection officers on creativity, innovation

The Lagos State Government has sensitized Vehicle Inspection Officers in the state on the need to come up with creative and innovative ideas that will improve service delivery to Lagosians.

The exercise, which was organised by the Ministry of Transportation in collaboration with the Office of Transformation Creativity and Innovation (OTCI) is part of the efforts of OTCI to fast track the State Government’s Civil Service Reforms and equally promote the culture of Creativity and Innovation across the State Public Service.

Giving his opening remarks at the event which took place at the Headquarters of the Lagos State Vehicle Inspection Service in Ojodu, Lagos at weekend, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, MrAbdulhafizToriola applauded OTCI for continuously striving to ensure that Public Servants are awaken to the consciousness of the need to be ingenious at their respective desks, saying it is the only way they can make life meaningful to others.

Toriola reiterated that the primary responsibility of the Vehicle Inspection Officers is to ensure that all means of transport plying Lagos roads meet the safety parameters as encapsulated in the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, (TSRL) 2018, noting that in the cause of doing that, road accidents will be reduced.

The Guest Speaker, Director Creativity and Innovation for OTCI, MrsAnjousAdemuyiwa harp on the need for the officers and Public Servants at large to build a culture of innovation as its relevance to the present day cannot be underestimated. She urged them to change their perception and ways of doing things by shifting from a fixed mindset to a growth mindset.

Ademuyiware-emphasised the state government’s desire for officers to constantly think of innovative ways to improving service delivery to the public, saying the aim of the Creativity and Innovation Project initiated by the government through OTCI is to encourage Officers with lofty ideas/innovations that can transform their respective Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to come forward with such ideas for a greater Lagos.