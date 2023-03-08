Subair Mohammed

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) deputy governorship candidate in Lagos, Olori Morenike Animashaun, has dumped her aspiration to declare support for the re-election bid of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the Saturday, March 11 governorship poll.

The official declaration which was held at the Airport Hotel in Ikeja, Lagos also witnessed massive defection of scores of members of the SDP to the Lagos APC.

According to Animashaun, her decision to declare for the All Progressives Congress (APC) was premised on the thorough analysis of the governorship candidate of the SDP and other governorship candidates in the contest with their antecedents, manifestos and broad acceptance across the State.

She stated that she is joining forces with Sanwo-Olu to avoid Lagos state being sold to a nobody, stressing that Lagosians cannot sacrifice the various landmark achievements of the present administration on the altar of bitter politicking.

She added, “We reached the decision to declare for the re-election bid of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu sequence to our thorough analysis of all the governorship candidates including our own, their antecedents, pedigree, experience, manifestos and broad acceptance across the State.

“From the fore-going, there is no doubt that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Dr Obafemi Quadri Hamzat combination stand head and shoulder above the rest.”

She continued, “We cannot sacrifice the various land-mark achievements of the present administration scattered all over the state on the altar of bitter politicking.

“The governor’s consistency as a progressive democrat is worthy of emulation by all budding politicians.





“We observed at a close range his energetic campaign through the nooks, corners and crannies of the State.

“He has delivered on his social contract with the good people of Lagos through the famed THEMES mantra.

“It’s worthy of note that he literally saved the country from the scourge of COVID-19 through proactive measures that underscored his responsive and responsible attributes.

“From the fore-going and many more, I , Olori Morenike Abeni Animashaun, wish to formally step down as the deputy governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) with all candidates of the SDP for the State House of Assembly polls to declare our support for the ruling APC candidates.

“We wish to seize this opportunity to inform and urge all our supporters across Lagos to vote massively on Saturday the 11th of March for Babajide Olusola Sanwo-olu as governor and his deputy Quadri Obafemi Hamzat to continue on the path of taking our state to an enviable height.”

SDP candidate for Lagos State House of Assembly in Agege Constituency 1, Prince Olubunmi Ogunjimi also stepped down for the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Mudashiru Obasa and the Staye governor.

He said, “Hon. Mudashiru Obasa has done well representing the constituency and the Lagos state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has also done tremendously in transforming the state.

“I therefore plead with Lagosians to vote for Sanwo-Olu, saying a vote for Sanwo-Olu is a vote for continuity for good governance and better life for Lagosians.”

