Lagos schools debate yielding results — Commissioner  

THE Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, has said the annual schools’ debate among students in public primary and secondary schools in the state is yielding tremendous results.

She said this at the grand-finale and presentation of awards at this year’s state schools’ debate, held virtually via Zoom, among other platforms.

According to her, the competition has inculcated in students the ability to think critically as well as analysing topical issues that concern them and the society at large, adding that it also built their confidence and created an opportunity to share their opinions on issues affecting them and the generality of the people.

Meanwhile, Oke-Odo Senior High School, Alimosho which had 75 points won this year’s sixth edition of the senior school category, beating the Lagos State Senior Model College, Kankon, Badagry and Babs-Fafunwa Millennium Secondary School, Ojodu to second and third place with 73 and 71 points, respectively.

Alimosho Junior Grammar School, Alimosho; Lagos State Model Junior College, Kankon and Lagos State Junior Model College, Igbokuta came first, second and third in the junior schools category, respectively.

For the primary schools’ category, Olisa Primary School, Mushin, won the star prize beating African Church Primary School, Alimosho and Saint Agnes Primary School, Kosofe to second and third position, respectively.

The commissioner, however, congratulated them and other participants, urging them all to remain committed to their academic pursuits and also be law-abiding.

Speaking earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mrs Abosede Adelaja, commended both the students and their teachers, most especially for utilising technology to prepare for the competition in the face of closure of schools due to corona-virus pandemic.

She charged them to be more committed to their respective duties, saying provision of quality and quantitative education would remain the focus of the state government.

