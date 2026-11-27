Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has cancelled the November edition of the monthly environmental sanitation exercise scheduled for Saturday, November 28, 2026.

The cancellation is to allow for the smooth conduct of the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) nationwide mock accreditation and result upload exercise, scheduled to take place between 8.30am and 2.30pm on Saturday.

The Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services, Gaji Omobolaji Tajudeen, disclosed this in an updated statement issued on Friday and signed by the Director of Public Affairs, Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, Kunle Adeshina.

According to the statement, the governor said the decision was taken to prevent the sanitation exercise from interfering with the commencement of INEC’s mock accreditation exercise, which is also scheduled to begin at 8.30am.

It explained that the environmental sanitation exercise, which was expected to end at 8.30am, could affect the smooth commencement of the electoral commission’s exercise if both activities held as scheduled.

INEC’s nationwide mock accreditation and result upload exercise is expected to cover two polling units in each of the country’s 8,838 Registration Areas.

The statement quoted the governor as urging Lagos residents to sustain the habit of keeping their surroundings clean, stressing that environmental sanitation should be a regular responsibility rather than an activity reserved for the last Saturday of every month.

Sanwo-Olu encouraged residents to take personal responsibility for maintaining clean and healthy environments across their communities.

The cancellation affects only the November edition of the monthly exercise, while residents are expected to continue observing environmental cleanliness as part of their daily routines.