Lagos residents consume N4.5bn food daily, says Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State says residents of the state consume about N4.5 billion worth of food daily, just as he reiterated his commitment to food security.

Sanwo-Olu said this at the opening ceremony of a two-day zonal sensitisation workshop with the theme: “Implementation of Food Systems Transformation Pathways in Nigeria 2022,” on Monday in Lagos.

The workshop was organised by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning in collaboration with Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture and Lagos Ministry of Economic, Planning and Budget.

Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Ekiti are participating with Lagos as a coordinating state for the South-West geopolitical zone.

The governor, represented by Mr Sam Egube, Commissioner for Economic, Planning and Budget, said that the state had decided to take the bull by the horn in guaranteeing food security for people with different agricultural and food value chains.

According to him, Lagos has a rich history of economic growth and transformation.

“Although it covers only 0.4 per cent of Nigeria’s territorial land mass making it the smallest in the country, Lagos accounts for over 60 per cent of industrial and commercial activities. Lagos is a coastal state and has an extremely limited arable land space and home to about 21 million people.

“Its residents consume about N4.5 billion worth of food daily and 50 per cent of beef produced in the country, running into several billion in other trading activities with markets cutting across all the local government areas in the state,” he said.

He called for joint collaboration among South-West geopolitical zone to implement the Food Systems Transformation Pathways 2022.





Sanwo-Olu added that improving the food systems would influence positive changes and as well address multiple challenges being experienced in the country.

He said that the state agric roadmap was a deliberate effort to develop the agricultural sector by way of interventions from the public and private sector, and international technical and donor organisations.

“I am aware that the need for states across the six geopolitical zones to be adequately sensitised on the implementation of the National Food Systems Transformation Pathways is the basis for this workshop.

“It gives me great pleasure to note that Lagos State was selected to host the South-West geopolitical sensitisation which I consider as an acknowledgement of the positive impacts our policies and efforts are making in the agricultural sector.

“As a state government, we will continue to provide infrastructure and incentives to support all private sector initiatives where required.

“History has shown that any society that is unable to provide food guarantee, its security is open to abuse and utmost danger,” he said.

The governor commended the efforts of the Federal Government on its unrelenting efforts to ensure that the food systems summit in conjunction with the United Nations is developed.

“I assure you that the Lagos State government is fully committed to achieving a food-secure Lagos and Nigeria through a partnership with all national and sub-national entities as well as the private sector and international technical and donor organisations.

He urged all participants at the workshop to show commitment by sharing ideas and opinions on the selected programmes slated to kick-start implementation.

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say," Janet Abegunde's boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

