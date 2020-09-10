Lagos renews interest in Arabic teaching in schools

As a way of arousing interest of Arabic teachers in teaching the subject more effectively in Lagos State public schools, the state government has trained teachers teaching the subject in schools across the six education districts of the state.

They were trained in the skills and methodologies of teaching the subject at a recent workshop organised by the state’s Ministry of Education at the Multilingual International Resource Centre, Maryland, Ikeja.

One of the facilitators at the event Dr. Saheed Timehin, who is the Head of Arabic Unit, Department of Foreign Languages, Lagos State University, Ojo. He spoke on ‘Teaching and Learning of Arabic in Lagos Schools’.

Another facilitator is the Dean of Students’ Affairs, Arabic Department, Michael Otedola College of Education, Noforija-Epe, Dr Morufudeen Shittu. He spoke on ‘Relevance of Arabic Language to the World Development: Challenges of Nigeria Arabic Teachers’.

Speaking at the forum, the permanent secretary of the ministry, Mrs. Abosede Adelaja, said the training became necessary because language remains an important element in human life and a key component to effective communication.

She said the theme of the workshop, ‘Teaching and Learning of Arabic Language in Lagos State Schools: Status, Challenges and Way Forward’, clearly showed the readiness of the state government to further improve the teaching and learning of languages in the state.

She said to drive the 21st century economy requires in-depth global approach that would transcend diverse societies and economies, and that one of the ways is languages.

In a statement by the head of public affairs of the ministry, Mr Kayode Abayomi, Mrs Adelaja revealed that psychological studies have shown that speaking two or more languages is a great asset to speakers anywhere around the world.

