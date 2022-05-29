Lagos releases template to investigate complaints from health facilities, public

An agency of the Lagos State Ministry of Health, Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency, (HEFAMAA) has released a template to investigate complaints from health facilities and member of the public.

The template is also designed to facilitate quick dispensation of justice and the protection of public health.

Speaking on the importance of the template, Executive Secretary of the Agency, Dr Abiola Idowu, explained it would educate the public on the process involved in registering their grievances with the Agency for prompt actions.

She stated that the rate at which the Agency is currently receiving complaints against healthcare providers has reduced to about two to three times in a month compared to the higher rates in the previous years.

She added, “This can be attributed to the regular monitoring visits to health facilities by the Agency which has encouraged a lot of the health facilities operating in the state to register with the Agency.”

Dr Idowu however emphasized that petitions or complaints belonging to special categories which require urgent intervention by the Agency may not necessarily be investigated by following the steps.





The Executive Secretary thus highlighted the following as the steps that the Agency will adhere to in addressing the complaints and issues brought forth and according to her include, “Receipt of petitions from individuals, families, Health Facilities, members of the public etcetera.

Notification of Petitioner to acknowledge receipt of petition and assurance that investigation is in progress. Letter is written to the Health Facility for its response to the petition. Visit to Health Facility for preliminary investigation and monitoring.

Request for a Case Summary Report from the Health Facility as well as a copy of the Case Notes, relevant Protocols, Records etcetera during the visit.

Meeting with the Petitioner to gather more facts and to clarify certain aspects of the petition requiring clarification. Meeting with the Health Facility against which the petition was written.

Meetings with the two parties (if necessary). Engagement of the relevant consultant to assist with the conduction of the investigation (if required).

Communication of the outcome of the investigation to the Health Facility in form of a Warning Letter, Reprimand Letter, Sanction Letter e.g. downgrading, closure of facility etc.

Implementation of recommended sanctions e.g. downgrading, closure of the facility, reporting of health worker to the relevant regulatory council or body. Follow-up to ensure recommended corrections of infractions are implemented.”

