Lagos releases results for model colleges admission

Lagos State government has released the results of this year’ s screening exam for admission into its model colleges and upgraded junior secondary schools.

More than 8,000 candidates sat the exam, which is being conducted by the state’ s examinations board.

The Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Lagos State Examinations Board, Mr Bakare Fatai, announced the release of the results in a statement on Friday.

He asked all candidates who participated in the screening to visit the Lagos State Examinations Board’ s Portal using their serial numbers and PINs used to register for the exam to access their results

He also asked candidates who could not remember the serial numbers and PINs to follow a recovery process provided on the portal home page.

He however, pointed out that the admission lists are yet to be relased even as space available is limited so that successful candidates would be able to observe COVID–19 regulations.

