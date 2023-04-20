The Lagos State Government has reiterated its commitment to constant consultation with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing on Traffic Management of the construction corridor of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway even as the work is ramping up to completion.

In order to improve traffic around construction zones on Opic, Kara and Berger axis, the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, who was on tour duty of the construction zones recently, assured the public that he will continue to hold strategic meetings with the Federal Ministry of Works and its project engineers to review the mode of works and proffer solutions to ease the strain of traffic impact on road users.

Assuring the motoring public that the Federal Government is expediting actions to complete the project at record time as announced by the Minister of Works and Housing, the Commissioner stated that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, (LASTMA), its Ogun State counterpart, TRACE are working in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Commission, (FRSC) to ease the gridlock on the corridor.

While expressing sympathy on the plight being experienced by motorists on the corridor, the Transport Commissioner appeal for calm as the construction works will soon come to an end.

Disclosing updates on the construction works, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mr Umar Bakare explained that the three existing lanes which the contractor usually worked with had to be reduced to two at each of the construction sections, thereby resulting in traffic buildup, he assured that the FRSC, LASTMA, and TRACE are usually on site to control traffic.

