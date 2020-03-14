Lagos regatta, festival set to hold April

A major event is set for inclusion in the country’s culture, entertainment and business calendars with the launch of The Greater Lagos Regatta and Festival (TG-LARAF), which first edition holds from 10 to 12 April.

TG-LARAF, is the brainchild of Gradient Hill Ltd with the support and endorsement of Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu and the Lagos State Government.

The event, organised under the auspices of the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism and Culture working in partnership with Gradient Hill, is billed as a blockbuster three-part event.

According to a release signed by Principal Consultant, Gradient Hill Limited, Mr Ivor Ekpe, the event is designed to be a fusion of business, music, arts, culture and general entertainment.

The event will open on 10 April with the Greater Lagos Inland Waterways Optimisation and Business Conference at the Eko Hotel and Suites.

Expected at the conference, to be hosted by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu are major local and international experts and investors in maritime, finance, insurance, tourism, hospitality and cultural sectors among others.

The conference is expected to provide directions on how to optimise the economic potential of the state’s marine assets. On the same day, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will declare the festival open at an elaborate opening ceremony holding at the Eko Atlantic City.

The second and final days of the event have been set aside for the Boat Regatta, which will feature traditional and contemporary marine vessel parade, displays and competitions at the Five Cowrie Creek.

A family funfair and bazaar as well as live musical performances by top-tier local and international artistes at the Eko Atlantic City from Friday through Sunday.

Ekpe expressed delight at the support of the Lagos State Government, saying: “We are very pleased that Mr. Governor aligned his vision for the Lagos Inland Waterways with our proposal and together with the entire Executive Council, gave approval for a partnership with Gradient Hill Limited.”

The Greater Lagos Regatta and Festival is expected to kick-start the economic development vision of Governor, Babajide Sanwoolu for the inland waterways and waterfronts of Lagos State.