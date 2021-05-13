Lagos recruits 1,335 STEM teachers, provides 100 schools with free internet

As a measure to tackle the dearth of teachers in Science, Technology, English Language and Mathematics (STEM) subjects in Lagos public secondary schools, the state government has recruited a total of 1,335 teachers in those subject areas.

No fewer than 100 public secondary schools in the state will also benefit from the free internet facilities being provided by MTN, a mobile telecommunication service provider as part of its social intervention initiatives in education.

The chairman of the state Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Mrs Elizabeth Olabisi Ariyo and the Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, gave these hints respectively at a recent one-day workshop the commissioner had with TESCOM officials and the tutor-general\permanent secretaries of the six education districts in the state.

This was contained in a statement made available by the assistant director of Public Affairs of TESCOM, Mr Kayode Sutton, on Monday.

According to the commissioner, the internet facilities would boost teaching and learning in beneficiary schools.

She said with the approval of the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, cables are already being laid across the state to install internet facilities in all Lagos public schools including those in the riverside communities.

She also disclosed that the state government would soon resume the suspended online lessons on radio and television stations as available during the COVID-19 general lockdown last year.

She said the concern of the state government was about producing total students who will be able to compete with their peers globally.

On her part, the chairman of TESCOM, Mrs Ariyo, explained the essence of the workshop, tagged: “Education and Technology: A Symbiotic Relationships and Expected Outcomes in Post-primary Schools,” saying it was meant to review the commission’s three-year plan and to also build strong relationship among major players in the education sector to move it forward appreciably.

She added that the state government would continue to train and retrain its teachers for improved service delivery.

