Lagos records two more COVID-19 deaths

The Lagos State Ministry of Health, on Monday, announced two more COVID-19 related deaths, as the number of confirmed cases in the state increased to 1,123.

The ministry disclosed this on its Twitter account.

It, however, did not give additional information about age, sex, nationality and medical history of the deceased.

“Two COVID-19 deaths were recorded. This brings the total number of #COVID-19 related deaths in Lagos to 30,” the ministry tweeted.

According to it, as of May 3, the state recorded 39 new cases of COVID-19 infection, increasing the number of confirmed cases in Lagos to 1,123.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lagos still remains the epicentre of COVID-19 in Nigeria, with 828 active cases.

NAN also reports that 247 COVID-19 patients had recovered and discharged, with two evacuated and 16 patients transferred to Ogun and Ondo States.

Data from the World Health Organisation (WHO), Africa Region, showed that there were 44, 034 cases of COVID-19 and 1, 788 deaths reported in Africa.

(NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Clarence Peters Invited For Questioning Over Dancer, Kodak’s Death

Popular video director, Clarence Peters, Tribune Online gathered, has been invited for questioning by the Lagos State Police Command, over the death of dancer, Love Divine, popularly known as Kodak, who was electrocuted in his studio. Kodak, who is a popular dancer within the Nigerian music scene, allegedly died of… Read full story

MONDAY LINES: Death And Dying Emirs

DYING is nothing; choosing the right time to die, if we can, means a whole lot. This coronavirus season is a very wrong time to go – undisturbed. You die now, you leave importunate questions blowing in the air. The Emir of Kaura-Namoda in Zamfara State died on Sunday morning. Was he a victim of COVID-19, the current… Read full story