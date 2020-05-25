Lagos records new COVID-19 death, total now 47

Lagos State government, on Monday, said it has recorded one more COVID-19 related death, bringing the total number of those that had died as a result of the virus in the state to 47.

The state government made this known through its official Twitter handle but did not disclose further details concerning the status of the affected patients and the isolation centre where the death took place.

This was just as it noted that the total number of COVID-19 discharged patients still remained at 738.

“Total number of #COVID19 discharged patients is now 738

“Lagos recorded one more #COVID19 related death. Total number of #COVID19 related deaths in Lagos now stands at 47,” the statement said.

“Observing #PhysicalDistancing is our collective responsibility. Let’s do it #ForAGreaterLagos,” it added.

