Lagos records four more COVID-19 deaths
The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, has announced four more COVID-19 related deaths, increasing the infection mortality in Lagos to 46.
Abayomi made the disclosure through his Twitter account on Friday night.
He, however, did not give additional information about the sex, age, nationality or medical conditions of the deceased.
He added that 139 new cases of COVID-19 infection were confirmed in Lagos on May 21, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 3,109.
The commissioner noted that on the same day, 13 COVID-19 patients; four females and nine males were discharged at the state’s isolation facilities following their full recovery.
“This brings the total number of #COVID-19 discharged patients in Lagos to 662,” he said.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lagos has 2,383 active cases, two evacuated from Nigeria, while 16 were transferred to Ogun and Ondo States.
(NAN)
