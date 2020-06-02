Lagos records eight new COVID-19 related deaths, total now 67

Lagos State government on Tuesday said it recorded a total of eight additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total number in the state since the deadly virus broke to 67.

This was just as the state government said 192 new COVID-19 confirmed cases were in the state as of Monday night, making the total so far recorded in the state since the index case was reported in February to 5,151.

The state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, disclosed this on his Twitter handle while giving an update as the Incident Commander for the state.

“COVID19Lagos update as at 1st of June, 2020

“192 new #COVID19 Infection confirmed.

“Total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in Lagos is now 5,151.

“8 additional #COVID19 related deaths were recorded. Total #COVID19 related deaths now stand at 67,” Sanwo-Olu said.

