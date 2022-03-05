Lagos probes petrol keg souvenirs at party

Lagos State government on Saturday said it has since commenced investigations into the incident wherein kegs of petrol were being handed out as souvenirs at an Event Centre in the state, in a video which has since gone viral and will ensure that all parties to what it described as “this reprehensible action” were made to account for it.

The State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, made this disclosure in a signed statement, titled: “Lagos to probe patrol souvenir at party,” copy of which was made available to newsmen, saying there was no doubt that such action was dangerous and could lead to loss of lives and property. Omotoso, who said the attention of the state government was drawn to the said video which had gone viral on social media, further described the action, which took place at a social function with a Fuji artistes on display as blatantly against all safety measures in such places. “The attention of the Lagos State government has been drawn to a video showing kegs of petrol being handed out as souvenirs at an Event Centre in Lagos. The video has gone viral on social media. “There is no doubt that this action is dangerous and can lead to loss of lives and property. It is blatantly against all safety measures in such places,” he said. “The Lagos State government, through the Safety Commission, is investigating this matter and will ensure that all parties to this reprehensible action are made to account for it,” he added. The commissioner asserted that safety of lives and property of Lagosians and visitors remained a top priority to the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration, urging all residents to avoid actions that can lead to loss of lives and property in the state. “The safety of lives and property of Lagosians and visitors remain a top priority to the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration. We, therefore, advise that actions that can lead to loss of lives and property be avoided,” Omotoso counseled.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘Officials initially offered to help but when the number of able-bodied citizens at the centre increased, they left us unattended to’

With the imminent disconnection of the SIM cards of Nigerian phone users who failed to enroll for the National Identification Number (NIN) registration, This report unearths the unsavoury treatment of persons with disabilities at NIMC enrolment centres in the six South-West states which is in disobedience of the provisions of the Disabilities Act and other laws.

Court Awards Nnamdi Kanu N1 Billion Over Invasion Of His Home By Military, Asks FG To Apologise

Justice Benson Anya of the Abia State High Court sitting in Umuahia on Wednesday awarded the sum of N1 billion to the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, over the 2017 invasion of his Afara Ukwu home by the military.

Why Ogun Tops List Of ‘Yahoo Boys’ In Nigeria ― Governor Abiodun

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has said that the presence of many educational institutions in the state was one of the factors why the state tops the list of internet fraudsters popularly known as ‘Yahoo boys’ in the country.

Suspected Cannibal Pays N500,000 For Boy’s Human Organs, Says ‘That’s My Favourite Meal, Especially The Throat’

A 57-year-old man, Aminu Baba, arrested by Zamfara State Police Command for allegedly conniving with three others to kill a nine-year-old boy and get his body parts, for which he paid N500,000, opened up on his liking for human parts as a meal, with the throat as his favorite.