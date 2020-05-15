Lagos posts 179 out of 288 new COVID-19 cases, national total now 5,445

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Friday, confirmed a total number of 288 new coronavirus cases in the country.
This brings the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 5,445.
The centre made this known via its verified Twitter handle on Friday night. it also said that 179 of the new infections were recorded in Lagos.
It tweeted: “288 new cases of #COVID19; 179-Lagos, 20-Kaduna, 15-Katsina, 15-Jigawa, 13-Borno, 11-Ogun, 8-Kano, 7-FCT, 4-Niger, 4-Ekiti, 3-Oyo, 3-Delta, 3-Bauchi, 2-Kwara, 1-Edo.”
5445 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria
Discharged: 1320
Deaths: 171 pic.twitter.com/WOllJ4pGlc
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 15, 2020
