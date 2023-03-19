Sandra Nwaokolo

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has described the governorship and House of Assembly elections held in Lagos State as a sham and a disgrace to democracy.

In a statement issued on Sunday, George faulted the conduct of the polls, stating that it is a disgrace to Nigeria as a country.

He expressed his disappointment and anguish, saying, “As a Lagosian, I feel so shattered, so heartbroken that our democracy is now in shambles. What a disgrace.”

George, who is almost 80 years old, further added that he had never witnessed such a despicable and dishonourable way of not allowing people to express their right to elect whomever they want.

He decried the conduct of the polls in some areas, stating that it was completely shambolic. According to him, “What is going on? It is disheartening that Lagos State, the bastion of civility, humility, decorum, harmony, and respect for the rule of law was, on Saturday, turned to a den of lunatics during the Governorship and House of Assembly elections.”

He also accused some “power-hungry fellows” of turning everything upside down in their quest to retain power at all costs, stating that their actions would have angered the Aworis and other forefathers who founded Lagos.

He condemned the bastardization of culture and tradition, noting that it was appalling to see some ‘Oro’ worshippers – fake or real – invoking spiritual insults on other Nigerians in broad daylight.

George expressed his disappointment that while other states conducted their elections smoothly and democratically without violence, Lagos State’s election was marred by violence, ballot box snatching, and burning.

He questioned the withdrawal of soldiers during the Governorship and House of Assembly elections, asking if their absence was to ensure that thugs had a field day.

He called for civility in the approach to constitutional democracy. He expressed his dissatisfaction with the state of affairs, stating that the election was a total disgrace to APC as a party and Nigeria as a country.

George also noted that due to threats from thugs, many potential voters returned home in anger without voting. He condemned the snatching of ballot boxes/papers by APC thugs, the burning of ballot boxes and papers, and the use of dangerous weapons by thugs to intimidate voters. He expressed his shock that a couple was turned back from a polling unit by APC thugs because they looked like Igbo, even though they were full-blooded Yoruba.





He called for the people’s will to prevail, stating that democracy is not about forcing anybody on the people. He accused those responsible for the despicable act of being ashamed of themselves and called for them to be brought to justice.

George expressed his concern that Lagos State is now the centre of ‘Wetie,’ with thugs on the rampage, attacking innocent citizens, and disenfranchising people who have a legal right to vote through mob action.

He accused Lagos of being run by a criminal organized network and likened the level of violence and mayhem witnessed during the election to international organized crime. He expressed his disappointment that even the media, the only seemingly sane institution holding the government to account, came under violent physical attack.

He wondered if Lagos had a government, stating that the first responsibility of government is the protection of life and property, which the government in power had failed woefully.

George concluded that the crimes committed during the last election against unarmed peaceful people trying to exercise their lawful duty and responsibility were no different from war crimes and should be tested by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

He expressed his disappointment and wondered if any good thing could ever come out of Lagos State again.

