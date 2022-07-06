Lagos police uncover plans by cultist to mark 7/7 anniversary, warn cult members

The police in Lagos State have uncovered plans by suspected cult groups in the state to celebrate the 7/7 yearly commemoration in the state on Thursday, July 7th.

The police in a statement by the image maker in charge of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin particularly mentioned the 7/7 Neo-Black Movement of Africa aka ‘Black Axe’ Day.

Hundeyin in the statement on Wednesday said “Credible intelligence at the disposal of the Lagos State Police Command reveals that some hoodlums and cultists have perfected plans to celebrate what they call “7/7 Neo-Black Movement of Africa aka Black Axe Day” on Thursday, July 7, 2022.”

The police image maker also stated that “In view of this, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi in very strong terms warns these groups with the intent to scuttle the peace being enjoyed in the State to shelve their plans.”

“Consequently, the Command’s tactical teams, Area Commanders and DPOs in collaboration with other sister agencies are fully prepared to clamp down heavily on organisers, leaders and progenitors of such sinister groups whose aim is to cause wanton violence in the state.”

The police in Lagos also stated that “The Command is therefore using this medium to appeal to parents and guardians to warn their children/wards to steer clear of any unlawful gathering or society before, during and after the said date.”

“Also, hoteliers are by this release warned not to allow their facilities to be used for any cult-related gathering as owners of such facilities will be liable to prosecutions.”

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, fdc while urging all residents of Lagos State to be law-abiding and vigilant enjoins them to go about lawful duties without fear of harassment or intimidation.

