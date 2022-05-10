Lagos Police to arraign 4 Chrisland School staff over Dubai sex scandal

By Olalekan Olabulo
The Lagos State Police Command is set to charge four members of staff of Chrisland School to court following the alleged sexual harassment of a pupil of the Scholl during a trip to Dubai, early in the year.

The police in the state confirmed that the staff the would be charged to court soon and added that the decision to charge them was as a result of the outcome of the Investigations .

The image maker in charge of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed to Tribune Online that “Four staff members who went with the pupils to Dubai in the Chrisland case are being charged to court any moment from now. Yaba Magistrate Court.”

He however declined further comments on the charges against the four school officials.

Details later…

