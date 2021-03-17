Lagos police rescue abandoned new-born baby

The Lagos State Police Command has rescued one abandoned new-born baby boy on Monday, March 15, 2021, at about 1030pm.

According to a release by CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, police public relations officer, Lagos State Command, the baby was found by a good Lagosian at Oladejo Street, Oko Oba Lagos on Monday at 1020pm and informed the police operatives attached to Abattoir Division of the command who raced to the scene and picked up the baby for necessary medical attention and safety.

The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu on March 16, 2021 received the baby in his Ikeja office and has ordered the Gender Unit of the command to hand over the baby to the Child Protection Unit of the Ministry of Youth and Social Development of Lagos State.

The unit is presently having custody of the rescued baby.

The Commissioner of Police however expressed his intention to discuss with the Ministry of Youth and Social Development on processes of adopting the handsome looking boy as soon as possible.

The police boss also urged women, especially young ones, to desist from this callous act which must be unequivocally condemned by all and sundry in the state and Nigeria at large.