Lagos police intercepts 7 buses with 95 inter-state travelers

Lagos State Police Command has arrested 95 inter-state travelers at Bhojson area, Ebute Metta for violating the COVID-19 restriction in order to stop further spread of the virus in the community.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana in a statement said that seven commercial buses conveying the passengers have been impounded.

“Seven commercial buses with registration numbers LG 91 BGT, Lagos to Benue; BDA 690 XA, Lagos to Abuja and BGA 86 EA, Lagos to Abuja have been impounded.

“Others are LSD 459 XA, Lagos to Benue; LRN 105 YR, Lagos to Ilorin; LSD 81 XX, Lagos to Ilorin and BWR 975 PN, Lagos to Abuja,” he said.

Elkana said that the drivers and passengers have been charged to Mobile Court and sentenced accordingly.

NAN

