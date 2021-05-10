Lagos Police closely monitoring Oodua, IPOB agitators ― CP Odumosu

Lagos Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, on Monday, revealed that the security agencies are on top of threats by agitators of Oodua Republic and the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) to disrupt law and order, and attack soft targets in the state.

Odumosu made this known while speaking at a stakeholders’ forum on security chaired by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the state secretariat, Alausa, with heads of security agencies, traditional rulers, community leaders, labour groups, among others in attendance.

The police commissioner said so far 24 of the Oodua separatist groups had been identified and closely being monitored, adding that the threat of IPOB to attack soft targets in Lagos was equally being addressed with strategies being put in place to neutralise their activities.

“The command has taken notice of agitators for the Oodua Republic by some Yoruba separatist groups and the threats to disrupt law and order in the state. Twenty-four of these groups have been identified and being closely monitored.

“Similarly, the threat of IPOB to attack soft targets in Lagos is equally being put on the radar of the command intelligence gathering and other security services in the state. Strategies are being put in place to neutralise their activities,” the police boss said.

Odumosu, therefore, urged for support from the citizens, saying they should be vigilant at all times and report any suspicious person or movement to security agencies.

He further urged them to adopt the slogan of “when you see something, say something.”

Odumosu, while speaking on security strategies being continuously appraised in order to keep hoodlums at bay, disclosed that intelligence reports available to the command revealed that criminals use uncompleted, abandoned buildings, empty lands and hotels to plan and execute their missions.

According to him, abandoned vehicles were also used by elements in the state to hide firearms, urging the government to take immediate action towards possessing such properties for better security.

“As a panacea to the above challenges, the Command is imploring the State Government to as a matter of urgency, take drastic steps to curtail the identified security threats. Such steps may include but not limited to:

“Immediate taking over of the abandoned/uncompleted buildings by the state government. These buildings might be used for developmental projects that will be beneficial to the citizens of the state.

“Immediate confiscation of abandoned vehicles found to be used by hoodlums to perpetrate their acts. Immediate sealing up of any dwelling house, hotels, etc, being used by the criminals as a hideout and/or launching pad.

“To locate owners of abandoned open lands converted to sanctuaries by criminals, give an ultimatum to develop such lands.

“Where the owner defaults the government is strongly advised to revoke titles to such lands, and take it over for overriding public interest and security of the state.

“Immediate taking over of any structure, building where illegal arms are been fabricated. Forfeiture of any tinted vehicle without authorization in synergy with vehicles that ply one way in the state,” Odumosu stated.

