The police in Lagos State have finally arrested the suspected killers of a former permanent secretary in Ogun State, Chief Adefemi Egbeoluwa and his wife Olufunmilayo Egbeoluwa who were in March 2023 killed at their Lagos residence in the Allen Avenue area of the state.

The arrested suspects, which included a former driver of the couple, Wale Adeyemo, who allegedly contacted other members of the gang

One of the domestic workers was also badly injured in the incident that occurred with the suspects however told the police that they killed the couple because they identified their former employee during the attack.

The suspect also told the policemen that their intention at the home of the deceased couple was to rob and not kill them.

The state commissioner of police in Lagos State, Idowu Owphunwa confirmed the arrest of the suspects, while parading all the suspects, arrested in the last months.

The Lagos police boss said, ” Based on intelligence, Police operatives of the command arrested one Wale Adeyemo ‘m’ aged 37 and Kingsley Chibueze ‘m’ aged 26 for the ghastly murder of an elderly couple in their home on the 19th of March 2023.”

” Investigation revealed that Wale who was formerly an employee of the couple, requested to be paid off and was obliged sometime in February during the cash crunch recruited Kingsley to aid his plans of robbing the victims.

CP Owohunwa also continued that ” The robbery then led to the gruesome murder of the couple and vicious attack of the housemaid. ”

He added that ” The suspects went away with an unaccounted sum of money in Dollars and Naira with two Samsung smartphones. ”

