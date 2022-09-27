Lagos poised to empower women against all odds ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, said his administration is poised to empower emerging women in the state despite challenges facing womenfolk.

The governor gave this assurance while speaking at the Year 2022 WAPA Connect Conference themed: “The Emerging Woman,” organised by the State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

WAPA Connect Conference is an annual event that brings together great women achievers in the public and private sectors to network, share experiences and come up with suggestions on contemporary issues, including those that are critical to women achieving their full potential.

Sanwo-Olu, in his keynote address, said the conference was initiated in pursuance of his administration’s expressed commitment to optimally harness the potentials of both the male and female genders, borne out of its belief that this was the sure path to attaining full growth and development potentials as a state.

According to him, It is also a testament to his administration policy of inclusiveness which it is strongly committed to upholding, saying that “the adopted theme of this year’s conference ‘The Emerging Woman,’ speaks to the changing dynamics driven by the new thinking of the 21st Century as well as the new challenge, women have to overcome to play the role expected of them conscientiously.”

The governor cited the examples of Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume who had not just become world champions but also broke existing records in athletics, noting that their remarkable success had once again demonstrated that there was no limit to the height a woman can attain with commitment, determination and the will to succeed.

“However, the real issue that must be of serious concern to us is how do we support, inspire and encourage young emerging women to arrive at their destination against all odds. It is important that we accept this responsibility to guarantee a better future in a socio-economic ecosystem that is increasingly become more competitive.

“As a government that is committed to improving the welfare of women and raising their capacity to become self-sufficient and self-reliant, we have, in the past three and half years developed and implemented initiatives, policies and programmes that have directly benefitted women in the state.

“These initiatives cut across skill acquisition in relevant vocations, financial support, especially through the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund for women with entrepreneurial skills and ideas, medical support to vulnerable and indigent women with special health care needs, advocacy against social vices especially sexual abuse and domestic violence etc.

“Our administration has done so much to create opportunities for women while also promoting gender equality through the initiatives and programmes being implemented by relevant government agencies, particularly the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.





“I want to assure you that we are not resting on our oars as there is still much to be done to support our women. Your support, collaboration and partnership as individuals and organisations are critical and will be appreciated by the state government as we collectively identify with the aspirations of the emerging woman,” Governor Sanwo-Olu stated.

The First Lady of Lagos State, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, in her speech, said the Conference offered the opportunity to acquaint total women on the diverse role they play in society.

She said empowering women with the right skills would place the state on a pivotal growth, noting that women should take the opportunity of various initiatives for them in the state.

In her welcome address, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Hon Cecilia Bolaji Dada, said it was evident that given the ratios of women population in Lagos, they needed “more opportunities to boost the economy for our children, who are our better tomorrow.”

This was just as she noted that women played pivotal roles to achieve epochal significant financial statuses, which, according to her, would certainly boost the economy along with the diverse roles which they play as wives, managers, among others in their respective homes.

“Out of the 21 million population of residents in Lagos State, 47 per cent are females, with 55.3 per cent women in the active workforce. Evidently, our women need more opportunities to boost the economy for our children, who are our better tomorrow.

“Women play pivotal roles to achieve epochal significant financial statuses, that would certainly boost the economy along with the diverse roles which they play as managers, nurses, teachers and wives in their respective homes.

“It is pertinent to mention here that women play a vital role in shaping society, across social, economic and political levels. Quite noteworthy too to mention that the empowerment of women and girls, is a pertinent key for the achievement of other United Nations’ 2030 Agenda targeted at Goal 5 under Sustainable Development’s agenda,” she said.

“I must mention here that Gender-Equality is not only a fundamental human right but a necessary foundation for a peaceful, prosperous and conducive world ultimately; development will only be sustainable, if its benefits accrue equally to both women and men. The woman plays a crucial and central role in shaping society across social, economic and political levels. It has been said that the empowerment of women is central to all initiatives, in order to achieve sustainable economic, social and environmental development.

“I want to urge all womenfolk to rub each other’s back, we need to move up the ladder of progress that covers all strata of life, economic, political, social, environmental religious, amongst others. The pull epitomises the emergence which this gathering calls for; it is a symbiotic alliance to foster change for sustainable development that is directed at eradicating poverty in Lagos State,” she added.

