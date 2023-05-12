Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, said the state government is not unaware of the emerging issues surrounding operations of public transportation, revealing that plans were underway towards strengthening safety and improving transport infrastructure to give commuters new experience.

The governor made this known when he received the ambassador of Sweden to Nigeria and other ECOWAS States, Annika Hahn-Englund, on a courtesy call at the State House, Marina.

He said sustenance of an efficiently run intermodal public transportation network remained a critical component of his administration’s economic agenda, stressing that the state had adopted an energy policy that would enable the state-run transport agencies to diversify to clean energy use and lower carbon emissions.

According to Sanwo-Olu, the clean energy initiative has been a top agenda of the state government, noting that the state was ready for more investment and partnership to raise Lagos’s capacity in the use of clean energy for solutions in mobility services.

The governor, who also hosted the ambassador of Japan to Nigeria, Mr Matsunaga Kazuyoshi, on bilateral talks, reiterated the state’s commitment to existing bilateral partnerships with the Swedish government and trade organisations in the Scandinavian nation.

He assured that the ongoing feasibility study of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) operational capacity by a Swedish firm would result in the development of solutions to reduce accidents.

“Sustainability of our investment in transportation infrastructure and services is critical to driving more innovation into the sector. This will also translate to how seamlessly we diversify from our use of fossil fuels to clean energy that will reduce emissions as well as improve the quality of the environment. We are currently engaged in providing modern infrastructure around three transportation models, which are waterways, roads and rail.

“We are not unaware of the effects these means of public mobility have on the environment. Efforts are already in place to ensure sustainable development and create an eco-friendly environment. That is why the state government signed an MoU with OandO Energy firm to test electric vehicles for public transportation. The proof of concept is underway and it will give us clear direction on what is required both on the infrastructure end and the mobility side of it.

“As a government, we are working on all of the options. We also have a relationship with Scania AB and TML on data gathering towards ensuring the safety of the passengers using our services. We need more symbiotic partnerships in this sector, not a handout. This is a conversation in which we both can identify what the needs should be. With the partnership, we can develop a win-win relationship,” he stated.

Sanwo-Olu told the Swedish envoy that Lagos was ready to sustain its economic cooperation with the Scandinavian country, adding that the state would continue “robust” attendance of Swedish-Nordic Connect, a socio-cultural event yearly organised by the European nation.

He said Lagos remained open for more Swedish investment opportunities, assuring that Nigeria’s commercial city would continue to initiate policies that would ease restrictions on foreign investment.





Hahn-Englund, in her speech, thanked the governor for prioritising economic cooperation with her country.

She said the SWED Fund for LAMATA would help Lagos create a more sustainable transportation infrastructure network, adding that a feasibility study by a Swedish firm, Sensys Gasto Group, was in the pipeline to promote road safety.

The envoy added that the Swedish company would be developing a project with the Lagos government where the state would develop a system that would register and send out violations, and monitor fine payment.

On his own part, the Japanese envoy, Kazuyoshi, said his visit to the governor was to expand Lagos-Japan cooperation.

Kazuyoshi said his country had been working with the state government and some Nigerian firms to develop a circular economy for Lagos, adding that Japan was poised to increase its investments in Lagos by bringing more trade partners.

“Lagos is the entry point for the trade inflow into Nigeria and Japan fully understands the potential of the Nigerian market; we are confident to raise the market volume for both countries,” he said.

Other partnerships discussed by the Japanese ambassador included cooperation on electricity generation, skill transfer, exchange programmes, sports and tourism.

