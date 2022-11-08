Lagos PDP unveils 103-member Presidential Campaign Committee

Lagos State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday constituted a 103-member Presidential Campaign Committee to mobilise votes for the party, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The party made this known in a release by its Publicity Secretary, Hon. Hakeem Amode said that the committee had the task of mobilising votes for the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and other candidates in the state.

“I am pleased to inform you that the PDP Presidential Campaign Council has approved the constitution of the Lagos state presidential campaign committee.

“We urge every member to give the individual on the committee the deserved regard at every occasion with respect to the presidential campaign,” he said.

Amode noted that the committee was made up of deserving party chieftains that had served PDP at one level or the other, saying that the committee will be chaired by Engr. Adedeji Doherty, a former PDP chairman in the state while Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, the party’s governorship candidate will serve as the Vice Chairman.

According to him, Mr Tolagbe Animashaun will serve as the campaign director, saying that the committee would be assisted by 18 directorates in the campaign committee, headed by a deputy director.

He listed the directorates and their heads to include: Media and Publicity (Oluseun Soyinka), Field Operations (David Vaughan), Research and Strategy (Rahman Owokoniran), Volunteer Groups (Taiwo Kuye), Finance (Alaketu Adedoyin), Election Management (Capt. Olatunji Shelle) and Religious/Cultural Engagement (Hajiya Safurat Abdul-Kareem).

Others are Documentation/Reporting (Dr Adetokunbo Pearse), ICT/Situation Room (Niyi Adams), Training (Wole Adewunmi), Non-Yoruba Speaking-South East (Jude Obiekwe), Non-Yoruba Speaking-South South (Odili Ofili), and Non-Yoruba Speaking- Arewa (Auwal Maude).

The rest are Election Management-Ikeja Division (Sunday Olaifa), Election Management-Lagos Division(Tolani Animashaun), Election Management-Epe Division (Taiye Benedict), Election Management-Ikorodu Division (Niyi Sotomiwa) and Election Management-Badagry Division (Adio Salami).

Members of the committee included the party’s State Executive Council (SEC) members and other leaders of the party in the state.

Some notable leaders who made the list included Jimi Agbaje, Ade Dosunmu, Philip Aivoji, Gomez Adewale, Abimbola Ogunkelu, Dapo Sarumi, Bayo Williams, Wahab Owokoniran, Tanwa Olusi, Fatia Shodimu, Wellington Bankole, Tajudeen Obasa, Sola Osolana, Setonji Koshoedo, and Idowu Akinsanya among others.

Amode said the committee had a huge task of selling and convincing the electorate to vote for candidates of the party in the forthcoming election.

