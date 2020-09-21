Lagos State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated Mr Godwin Obaseki on his reelection as Edo State governor, saluting the governor particularly for his ability to garner the needed vote to be declared at the first ballot, in the face of rumoured federal might.

The party said this on Sunday in a statement issued and signed by its publicity secretary, Mr Taofik Gani, copy of which was made available to the Tribune Online.

PDP, while congratulating Obsseki on what it described as a well-deserved victory, noted that the party had grasped from it the renewed commitment and resoluteness to also win Lagos State in order to put an end to godfatherism and imposition in the state politics.

The party vowed that it was resolved more than ever to win Lagos State, saying it shall manifest this ability in the coming bye-elections holding in the state, come October 2020 and eventually in the 2023 general elections.

“To us in Lagos State PDP, we have grasped from the well-deserved victory, the renewed commitment and resoluteness to also win Lagos State to end godfatherism and imposition in Lagos politics.

“As a matter of fact, we are now more ever than before fired up to win Lagos State. We shall manifest this ability in the coming bye-elections in the state and eventually the 2023 General Elections,” PDP said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE



The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won 14 out of the 18 chairmanship seats in the just-concluded Ondo State local government elections conducted in the state last Saturday.

The chairman of Ondo State Independent National Electoral Commission (ODIEC), Prof. Yomi Dinakin who made this known while announcing the results of the election said the commission is still awaiting the result of four local government areas

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has admonished the Directorate of State Security Service (DSS), to refrain from further harassment of former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Obadiah Mailafia.

The Kaduna-born former apex banker was grilled for the third time on Monday over his radio interview where he inferred that a serving northern state governor is encouraging insecurity in the region.