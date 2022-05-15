Lagos PDP Reps aspirant lists education, healthcare, youth empowerment as priorities

House of Representatives hopeful for Osodi/Isolo Federal Constituency II in Lagos State on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Adelaja Adeoye, said his focus will be on education, health-care, and sustainable empowerment for women, elders and youths in order to “take so many of our youths off the streets and begin to give more of our people economic power.”

Adeoye, a former National Publicity Secretary of Action Democratic Party (ADP), said this while reeling out his programmes tagged: “Better Deal” for the people of his constituency, even as he lamented the rate of poverty in the country, which he said was “alarming and the index isn’t slowing down at all.”

The aspirant, while assuring the people of Osodi/Isolo Federal Constituency 11 of bringing them lots of positive changes looking at how they had been treated in the past, said his academic qualification coupled with great political exposure and experience to negotiate a better deal for people of the constituency if elected would stand him in good stead at the National Assembly.

“Basically, the nation needs bold, upright men of great character with capacity and competence to be the policy and lawmakers in this nation, and I see myself as one of them.

“Most of the time, we see people complain about the process at the National level, but only a few are ready to take up the challenge of running by putting in their personal resources.

“This is why you see an abysmal performance by those that leadership has been conceded to.





“But with people like myself who are very vibrant and ready to contribute meaningfully and positively to the lives of our people, there would be progress in our dear country,” he said.

Adelaja, who noted that Osodi/Isolo Federal Constituency 11 is currently witnessing a lot of bad roads, security challenges, a high level of out-of-school children and other discouraging statistics, said he was gunning for a House of Representatives seat to “enable me to push necessary bills that will directly touch the lives of my constituents and the country generally.”

The House of Representatives hopeful promised to ensure effective communication between himself and his constituents “so that my people can also contribute to some of the bills they want,” further promised to ensure that constituency projects that would be done would have a direct impact and benefit to the lives of the people.

“My knowledge and Idea of empowerment is not to buy people food items alone, but to establish them, to create a wealth sustaining system, so that within my four years, a lot of them must be self-sufficient and sustainable.

“By this, they can provide for themselves, and the people around them,” he said.

“In South-West region of Nigeria generally, we must work on financial and economic power for our people, through various enterprises and financial development and security programmes,” he added.

