Lagos PDP ready for LG polls, sure of winning chairmanship, councillorship seats ― Doherty

Ahead of the forthcoming local government polls, Chairman, Lagos State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Engr Deji Doherty, on Friday said the party is not only ready to participate in the exercise but also to win chairmanship and councillorship positions, calling on the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to ensure that the election was free, fair and credible in all ramifications.

Doherty, while giving the vow on Friday in a release from his office, stated that machinery were in place to ensure success, urging all interested aspirants to immediately commence house to house mobilisation in their wards, Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) and Local Government Areas (LGAs).

This was just as he enjoined all party faithful to work together in unity to ensure the desired success in the forthcoming council elections.

The PDP chairman further called on the Justice Phillips (rtd) led Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) to come out with the necessary timetable for the elections in good time.

He said it was imperative for the commission to restore the credibility of the electoral process by ensuring that the wish of the people was respected during the coming elections, noting that the people had lost confidence in it due to “huge allegations of erroneous vote allocations to All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates in the past.”

According to the party chieftain, LASIEC could gain back the confidence of the general public with the proper handling of the forthcoming council elections, saying it could do this most importantly through “strict adherence to the principle of one man one vote.”

