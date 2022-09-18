Lagos PDP leaders affirm support for Makinde’s call for Ayu’s resignation

A group, Concerned Lagos PDP Patriotic Forum and the entire Lagos State PDP Stakeholders, on Sunday, affirmed its support for calls made by the Oyo State governor, Engr Seyi Makinde, that the party national chairman, Dr Oyorcha Ayu, should resign his position before the commencement of campaign for 2023 General Elections, and allow a Southerner take over, for sake of equity and balancing.

The group affirmed this position in a statement made available to newsmen, in reaction to a statement by the spokesperson of Lagos State chapter of PDP, Mr Hakeem Amode, dissociating the party in the state from Governor Makinde’s, saying no self-respecting and free-born Yoruba person would ordinarily take issues against what would be beneficial to the South-west region.

According to the group, the call by Governor Makinde is predicated on serving the interest of South West by calling for the resignation of Dr Ayu, the PDP National Chairman, adding: “But alas, these are not ordinary times.”

The Forum, while noting that these were ordinary times, said the statement by Amode was not in the interest of PDP, particularly in Lagos State and South West in general as, according to it, it was clearly motivated by greed and selfish interest by very few.

Rather, the Forum said it was aimed at positioning itself on the good side of the national chairman against the collective interest of the party in Lagos and the South West region.

“We the Concerned Lagos PDP Patriotic Forum and the entire Lagos State PDP Stakeholders dissociate ourselves from the statement issued by one Mr Hakeem Amode who claimed to be the publicity secretary of the PDP in Lagos State on the South West leader of the party, HE Engr. Seyi Makinde. “No self-respecting and free-born Yoruba person will ordinarily take issues against what will be beneficial to the South West region with HE Engr Seyi Makinde call for the resignation of the National Chairman of the party, Dr Iyorchia Ayu. But alas, these are not ordinary times. “We know that the statement issued by this individual is not in the interest of the PDP, particularly in Lagos State and South West in general because it is clearly motivated by greed and selfish interest by very few. “The statement is aimed at positioning themselves on the good side of the national chairman against the collective interest of our party in Lagos and the South West,” it said.