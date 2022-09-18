Lagos PDP leaders affirm support for Makinde’s call for Ayu’s resignation
A group, Concerned Lagos PDP Patriotic Forum and the entire Lagos State PDP Stakeholders, on Sunday, affirmed its support for calls made by the Oyo State governor, Engr Seyi Makinde, that the party national chairman, Dr Oyorcha Ayu, should resign his position before the commencement of campaign for 2023 General Elections, and allow a Southerner take over, for sake of equity and balancing.
The group affirmed this position in a statement made available to newsmen, in reaction to a statement by the spokesperson of Lagos State chapter of PDP, Mr Hakeem Amode, dissociating the party in the state from Governor Makinde’s, saying no self-respecting and free-born Yoruba person would ordinarily take issues against what would be beneficial to the South-west region.
According to the group, the call by Governor Makinde is predicated on serving the interest of South West by calling for the resignation of Dr Ayu, the PDP National Chairman, adding: “But alas, these are not ordinary times.”
The Forum, while noting that these were ordinary times, said the statement by Amode was not in the interest of PDP, particularly in Lagos State and South West in general as, according to it, it was clearly motivated by greed and selfish interest by very few.
Rather, the Forum said it was aimed at positioning itself on the good side of the national chairman against the collective interest of the party in Lagos and the South West region.
“We the Concerned Lagos PDP Patriotic Forum and the entire Lagos State PDP Stakeholders dissociate ourselves from the statement issued by one Mr Hakeem Amode who claimed to be the publicity secretary of the PDP in Lagos State on the South West leader of the party, HE Engr. Seyi Makinde.
“No self-respecting and free-born Yoruba person will ordinarily take issues against what will be beneficial to the South West region with HE Engr Seyi Makinde call for the resignation of the National Chairman of the party, Dr Iyorchia Ayu. But alas, these are not ordinary times.
“We know that the statement issued by this individual is not in the interest of the PDP, particularly in Lagos State and South West in general because it is clearly motivated by greed and selfish interest by very few.
“The statement is aimed at positioning themselves on the good side of the national chairman against the collective interest of our party in Lagos and the South West,” it said.
“It is only sensible that our party in the South West be carried along as a major stakeholder in the party. It is without any hesitation that we solidly and wholeheartedly support our leader of the party in the person of HE, Engr Seyi Makinde’s call for the humbling resignation of the national chairman to be replaced by a Southerner.
“This will of course enable us comfortably campaign to our people in the South West to have a sense of belonging as genuine stakeholders in our party at the national level and not just a second class chapter in the scheme of things,” it added.
The concerned party leaders and members said it was saddening and unfortunate that such vituperating statement from Lagos PDP spokesperson could be directed to Governor Makinde, who they described as a true Omoluabi and true Yoruba son, and also the leader of South West PDP.
The Forum said it collectively apologize to Makinde for the embarrassment caused by the statement, just as pledged its unflinching support for the governor for standing for the path of truth, equity, fairness and justice.
“It is saddening and unfortunate that such vituperating statement can be directed to a true Omoluabi and true Yoruba son, the leader of South West PDP, HE Engr Seyi Makinde.
“We the entire Lagos PDP stakeholders collectively apologize to His Excellency for this embarrassment. We pledge our unflinching support for standing for the path of truth, equity, fairness and justice,” the Forum said.
Speaking further, the Forum noted that the South through the demand made by Governor Makinde that Ayu should resign had not asked for what was impossible, saying the South had only reminded the PDP chairman to honourably fulfil his promise earlier before the party’s presidential primary, held in Abuja, the Federal Capital.
“Note. The South has not asked for what is impossible. We are only appealing that the National Chairman being a stakeholder of the party and fulfilling his promise to step down once the presidential candidate emerges from the North and take the path of honor to fulfil his promise so we can get the drum rolling. The word of an honourable man should be his bond.
“The South West with registered voters of 18,332,294 cannot be wished away out of the political calculation of our dear party.
Our people are already agitated with our party presenting a northern presidential candidate after a Northerner is almost finishing 8 years in governance. Our party constitution is very clear on this provision in Section 7(3)(c), it states rotation and zoning between the North and South is sacrosanct. Truly, what is good for the goose is good for the gander. This is what the South West is emphasizing.
“We are appealing that the National Chairman should as quickly as possible step down to enable South West have a seamless campaign across the region and presenting our presidential candidate, HE Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to our people.
“We should also put into cognizance that the ruling party has brought out a presidential candidate already from the South and most especially, the South West. All stone must not be left unturned.
“We believe and hope that our demands should be taken as priority as we move towards the campaign proper,” the Forum stated.
